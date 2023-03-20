Home States Tamil Nadu

Rain and gale damage banana plantations in Anthiyu

S Periyasamy, district president of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam, said, “Rain accompanied by gusty wind lashed Anthiyur and surrounding areas Pudukkadu, Vlankuttai, Kallimadai Kuttai.

Published: 20th March 2023 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer working in a banana plantation | Udayashankar S

For representational purposes

By P Srinivasan
Express News Service

ERODE: Heavy rain and strong winds on Saturday night damaged several banana plantations in Anthiyur and surrounding areas. Even as farmers demanded compensation, officials said work of surveying fallen banana trees is in progress.

S Periyasamy, district president of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam, said, “Rain accompanied by gusty wind lashed Anthiyur and surrounding areas Pudukkadu, Vlankuttai, Kallimadai Kuttai. Around 20000 banana trees have fallen. All were in the harvest stage. Around 20 farmers have suffered the most. The government should provide adequate compensation to all the affected farmers.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday, revenue department officials were engaged in surveying the areas where banana crops were damaged. Officials from the horticulture and plantation crops department said, “In Anthiyur taluk, the work of surveying banana trees which have fallen due to rain and wind is going on.

The survey will show how many acres have been affected in total. We will submit a report in this regard to the collector. He will send it to the government. The State Government will consider and decide on compensation.” Erode recorded 161 mm of rainfall till 7 am on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
banana plantations Anthiyur
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo | Express Illustration)
Recipe for disaster: No end to Delhi's stray dogs menance
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | EPS)
BJP, Congress battle for women votes, offer sops in election-bound MP
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, (L), and Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress steps in to thrash out differences in Rajasthan unit
A file photo of Pro-Khalistani activist and chief of Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal enters day three, Punjab cops lodge fresh cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp