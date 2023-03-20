Rain and gale damage banana plantations in Anthiyu

P Srinivasan By

Express News Service

ERODE: Heavy rain and strong winds on Saturday night damaged several banana plantations in Anthiyur and surrounding areas. Even as farmers demanded compensation, officials said work of surveying fallen banana trees is in progress.

S Periyasamy, district president of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam, said, “Rain accompanied by gusty wind lashed Anthiyur and surrounding areas Pudukkadu, Vlankuttai, Kallimadai Kuttai. Around 20000 banana trees have fallen. All were in the harvest stage. Around 20 farmers have suffered the most. The government should provide adequate compensation to all the affected farmers.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday, revenue department officials were engaged in surveying the areas where banana crops were damaged. Officials from the horticulture and plantation crops department said, “In Anthiyur taluk, the work of surveying banana trees which have fallen due to rain and wind is going on.

The survey will show how many acres have been affected in total. We will submit a report in this regard to the collector. He will send it to the government. The State Government will consider and decide on compensation.” Erode recorded 161 mm of rainfall till 7 am on Sunday.

