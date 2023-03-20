Home States Tamil Nadu

Ramnad farmers call for indefinite strike seeking crop damage aid of Rs 132 crore

Based on their report, a special team comprising revenue officials visited the district for crop damage enumeration, recalled collector Johnny Tom Varghese.

Published: 20th March 2023 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Inspections conducted by officials from various departments concluded that 73% of Samba paddy crops cultivated in the district were ‘completely damaged’ due to a drought-like situation | Express

Inspections conducted by officials from various departments concluded that 73% of Samba paddy crops cultivated in the district were ‘completely damaged’ due to a drought-like situation | Express

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Despite inspections conducted by officials from various departments concluded that 73% of Samba paddy crops cultivated in the district were ‘completely damaged’ due to a drought-like situation, the delay in disbursal of compensation by the state government has got the farmers’ goat. Claiming that the district is being discriminated against by the government, the farmers have announced indefinite protests from Monday.  

What began as a promising season (cultivation was taken up on 1,35,859 hectares of area), fizzled out quickly owing to irrigation woes aggravated by a deficit monsoon. Subsequently, officials from the agriculture department held a preliminary inspection and said crops on over 84,000 hectares suffered more than 33% damage.

Based on their report, a special team comprising revenue officials visited the district for crop damage enumeration, recalled collector Johnny Tom Varghese. “They found that crops on 98,314 hectares (73% of total paddy cultivation) were completely damaged. Earlier in March, the revenue department commissioner, agriculture department secretary and survey department officials also held separate inspections. Further, 40.58 hectares of maize was also found to be affected by the drought condition,” he added.

The enumeration report was then submitted to the state government for sanctioning a compensation of Rs 132.71 crore from the disaster management fund for the farmers. “We will take steps to expedite the compensation disbursal,” Collector Varghese said.

Gavasker, a farmer and activist, said, “Our crops withered away in December. Three months have passed and we have been provided with no relief. The state government has already distributed compensation for the delta districts, but the assistance for our district is still pending. Demanding the government to release compensation for us at the earliest, the farmers have decided to stage indefinite strikes from Monday in RS Mangalam and Thiruvadanai. The protests will continue until we receive the compensation.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramnad farmers crop damage Strike
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo | Express Illustration)
Recipe for disaster: No end to Delhi's stray dogs menance
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | EPS)
BJP, Congress battle for women votes, offer sops in election-bound MP
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, (L), and Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress steps in to thrash out differences in Rajasthan unit
A file photo of Pro-Khalistani activist and chief of Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal enters day three, Punjab cops lodge fresh cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp