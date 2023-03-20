Home States Tamil Nadu

Thamaraikulam to be spruced up by May, recreational spot to span alongside

"Residents visiting the area will immensely benefit from the facelift." Lauding the efforts, residents urged the corporation to carry out similar projects at more places.

Published: 20th March 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Tiruchy city corporation this week commenced renovation works at a cost of `95 lakh on the waterbody | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Thamaraikulam, a waterbody spanning 2.87 acre in Kattur, will soon be spruced up as the city corporation has commenced work to revamp the waterbody at a cost of Rs 95 lakh and transform the area into a recreational spot. According to officials, the work is expected to end by May.

"Engineers are monitoring the progress of the work which commenced this week," a senior corporation official said, adding that pedestrian paths, lights and a garden would soon span along the waterbody. A corporation engineer said the work to strengthen the bunds, too, have started.

"Residents visiting the area will immensely benefit from the facelift." Lauding the efforts, residents urged the corporation to carry out similar projects at more places. T S Manivannan, a resident of Thillai Nagar, said, "We are glad that the corporation is taking measures not only to protect the waterbody, but also transform the area into a recreational spot for residents. This would attract more tourists. However, the corporation should make sure that the waterbody is protected periodically so that it does not lose its charm."

Thamaraikulam
