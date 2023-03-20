Home States Tamil Nadu

Water storage level in reservoirs to dip during summer

Similarly, the storage level in Vaigai was 2,535 Mcft, dropping from last year’s level of 5,643 Mcft.

Published: 20th March 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

dam, hydro power, NHPC,

Representational image only

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  As the mercury level is on the rise, water levels are declining in various water bodies in the state. As of Sunday, the water storage in Mettur stood at 69,145 million cubic feet (Mcft), while it was 71,513 Mcft during the same period last year. Similarly, the storage level in Vaigai was 2,535 Mcft, dropping from last year’s level of 5,643 Mcft.

A senior official from the water resource department told TNIE that the rising temperature is expected to cause a decrease in the water storage level of several water bodies. This has not only affected the availability of water for irrigation and drinking purposes but has also caused concern among environmentalists regarding the impact on the local flora and fauna across the state.

The authorities are closely monitoring the situation and taking steps to mitigate the impact of water shortage. The people have been urged to use water judiciously and conserve it as much as possible to avoid a crisis. Another official said that during December and January, many reservoirs had reached their full capacity, but there has been a decline in water levels in the summer.

“The water levels in the 90 reservoirs across the state is 135.087 TMCft against the total capacity of  224.297 TMCft. As usual, water from the reservoirs would be discharged for drinking purposes alone till the end of summer,” the official said. However, the official added that as far as Mettur dam is concerned, even if the water storage stands at 20 TMCft, it would be possible to manage the drinking water supply.

“Now, the storage is nearly 70 TMCft and it can cater to the drinking water needs. Similarly, with the supply of water from Krishna river, Chennai’s drinking water needs would be catered. The water storage in other districts would ensure that the drinking water supply will never be affected during the summer months,” the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
water levels mercury level water bodies
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo | Express Illustration)
Recipe for disaster: No end to Delhi's stray dogs menance
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | EPS)
BJP, Congress battle for women votes, offer sops in election-bound MP
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, (L), and Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress steps in to thrash out differences in Rajasthan unit
A file photo of Pro-Khalistani activist and chief of Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal enters day three, Punjab cops lodge fresh cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp