Water storage level in reservoirs to dip during summer

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the mercury level is on the rise, water levels are declining in various water bodies in the state. As of Sunday, the water storage in Mettur stood at 69,145 million cubic feet (Mcft), while it was 71,513 Mcft during the same period last year. Similarly, the storage level in Vaigai was 2,535 Mcft, dropping from last year’s level of 5,643 Mcft.

A senior official from the water resource department told TNIE that the rising temperature is expected to cause a decrease in the water storage level of several water bodies. This has not only affected the availability of water for irrigation and drinking purposes but has also caused concern among environmentalists regarding the impact on the local flora and fauna across the state.

The authorities are closely monitoring the situation and taking steps to mitigate the impact of water shortage. The people have been urged to use water judiciously and conserve it as much as possible to avoid a crisis. Another official said that during December and January, many reservoirs had reached their full capacity, but there has been a decline in water levels in the summer.

“The water levels in the 90 reservoirs across the state is 135.087 TMCft against the total capacity of 224.297 TMCft. As usual, water from the reservoirs would be discharged for drinking purposes alone till the end of summer,” the official said. However, the official added that as far as Mettur dam is concerned, even if the water storage stands at 20 TMCft, it would be possible to manage the drinking water supply.

“Now, the storage is nearly 70 TMCft and it can cater to the drinking water needs. Similarly, with the supply of water from Krishna river, Chennai’s drinking water needs would be catered. The water storage in other districts would ensure that the drinking water supply will never be affected during the summer months,” the official added.

