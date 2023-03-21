Home States Tamil Nadu

1,000 civil services aspirants to get Rs 7.5K stipend

Along with providing quality training, a monthly stipend will be provided by the state government to financially support and encourage students to prepare for the exams.

Published: 21st March 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

UPSC, Union Public Service Commission, Civil service

File Photo| IANS

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking serious note of the significant drop in the number of students from Tamil Nadu clearing the Civil Services Examinations, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan has come up with an ambitious plan to reverse the trend.

Along with providing quality training, a monthly stipend will be provided by the state government to financially support and encourage students to prepare for the exams. Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) will implement a scheme in coordination with Anna Staff Administrative College to help civil services aspirants to access better coaching facilities and materials.

Every year, 1,000 aspirants will be shortlisted through a screening test and each will be provided Rs 7,500 per month for 10 months and a lump sum of Rs 25,000 if they clear the prelims. For this, Rs 10 crore has been allocated to TNSDC.

For a state that boasts of a stellar gross enrolment ratio (GER) of 51.4% in higher education, which is twice the national average of 27.1%, the declining performance in civil services examination over the past few years has been a matter of concern among academicians.

Of the 685 candidates who cleared the exams in 2021, only 27 candidates were from Tamil Nadu. According to academicians, in 2014, 119 students from the state had qualified for UPSC and since then there has been a continuous decline in the number of qualifiers. Academicians feel the new initiative will be a big help for the aspirants. This year, the higher education department has got a budget allocation of Rs 6,967 crore, which is almost Rs 1,300 crore higher than last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palanivel Thiaga Rajan TNSDC Rs 7500 civil services aspirants
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp