Home States Tamil Nadu

After Keezhadi, museum in Thanjavur to cement Chola glory

“It is a very welcome announcement”, said Kudavayil Balasubramanian, historian who has written many books on the history of Thanjavur. 

Published: 21st March 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Finance minister Palalanivel Thiaga Rajan has taken a step further to cement the legacy by announcing a museum for the Cholas in Thanjavur.

Finance minister Palalanivel Thiaga Rajan has taken a step further to cement the legacy by announcing a museum for the Cholas in Thanjavur.

By N Ramesh
Express News Service

THANJAVUR: If Mani Ratnam kindled interest among people, especially the youths, about the glory of Tamils with his Ponniyin Selvan, finance minister Palalanivel Thiaga Rajan has taken a step further to cement the legacy by announcing a museum for the Cholas in Thanjavur.

“The Cholas are one of the greatest dynasties who conquered seas and the lands beyond, and ruled vast stretches of India and South East Asia for many centuries...” the minister said in the Assembly on Monday.
Historians and people are jubilant at the announcement. “It is a very welcome announcement”, said Kudavayil Balasubramanian, a historian who has written many books on the history of Thanjavur. 

He pointed out that some artefacts from the Chola era are preserved in museums like the Government Museum in Chennai, but an exclusive museum that traces the history and contribution of Cholas from the Cholas of Sangam era to the later Cholas does not exist anywhere.  

Ayyampettai N Selvaraj, president of the Chola Historical Research Society suggested that the museum must have models of Chola palaces, moats and forts they built. “It must also house items used during the Chola period and coins issued by the empire,” said Selvaraj, who had discovered a cache of coins issued by Raja Raja Chola I and handed it over to the archaeological department. 

Schwartz Church
The minister also announced that the CSI Christ Church, popularly known as Schwartz Church, would be renovated. The 18th century, church,  located near the Sivaganga Garden, has a white marble sculpture of Rev. Christian Friedrich Schwartz on his deathbed holding the hand of Maratha King Serfoji-II (1977-1832) who ruled Thanjavur. The marble was ordered from London by King Serfoji as Schwartz was instrumental in getting the throne to King Serfoji-II from his relative who usurped power.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cholas Thanjavur
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp