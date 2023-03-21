After Keezhadi, museum in Thanjavur to cement Chola glory

N Ramesh By

Express News Service

THANJAVUR: If Mani Ratnam kindled interest among people, especially the youths, about the glory of Tamils with his Ponniyin Selvan, finance minister Palalanivel Thiaga Rajan has taken a step further to cement the legacy by announcing a museum for the Cholas in Thanjavur.

“The Cholas are one of the greatest dynasties who conquered seas and the lands beyond, and ruled vast stretches of India and South East Asia for many centuries...” the minister said in the Assembly on Monday.

Historians and people are jubilant at the announcement. “It is a very welcome announcement”, said Kudavayil Balasubramanian, a historian who has written many books on the history of Thanjavur.

He pointed out that some artefacts from the Chola era are preserved in museums like the Government Museum in Chennai, but an exclusive museum that traces the history and contribution of Cholas from the Cholas of Sangam era to the later Cholas does not exist anywhere.

Ayyampettai N Selvaraj, president of the Chola Historical Research Society suggested that the museum must have models of Chola palaces, moats and forts they built. “It must also house items used during the Chola period and coins issued by the empire,” said Selvaraj, who had discovered a cache of coins issued by Raja Raja Chola I and handed it over to the archaeological department.

Schwartz Church

The minister also announced that the CSI Christ Church, popularly known as Schwartz Church, would be renovated. The 18th century, church, located near the Sivaganga Garden, has a white marble sculpture of Rev. Christian Friedrich Schwartz on his deathbed holding the hand of Maratha King Serfoji-II (1977-1832) who ruled Thanjavur. The marble was ordered from London by King Serfoji as Schwartz was instrumental in getting the throne to King Serfoji-II from his relative who usurped power.

