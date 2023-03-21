Home States Tamil Nadu

Ex-gratia to kin of martyred soldiers doubled to Rs 40 lakh

Tamil Nadu government has doubled the ex-gratia offered to the next of kin of armed forces personnel who are killed in action from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 40 lakh. 

Published: 21st March 2023 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

India's Armed forces. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Announcing this while presenting the budget, finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan also said that the monetary assistance offered to gallantry award /distinguished service medal winners will also be enhanced by four times.

Ex-servicemen lauded the DMK government for the initiative. Speaking to TNIE, former air force officer Group Captain M Thiru Gnanam said after a long time, the state is recognising the sacrifices of armed forces personnel in safeguarding the nation. 

Further, he suggested that the state’s department that is looking after ex-servicemen welfare should be strengthened and grievances aired by armed force personnel or their families should be addressed in an expeditious manner. He recalled that last year, Punjab had increased the ex gratia from Rs 50 lakh to Rs One crore.

Rajendra Singh (name changed), another ex-servicemen, said there should be reservation in jobs for veer nari (wives of the martyrs) and out of turn allotment of house shelter or land and books or tuition fee for children for professional courses.

