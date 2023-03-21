Home States Tamil Nadu

Government Siddha College to get infrastructure after decades of waiting

At least 1,000 patients are provided treatment on a daily basis here. The government will undertake works to improve the infrastructure of the college and hospital at a cost of Rs 40 crore," he added.

Published: 21st March 2023 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Principal of the college, D Santha Maria said that her institute has been functioning with the infrastructure that was created five decades ago for not more than 40 students.

Principal of the college, D Santha Maria said that her institute has been functioning with the infrastructure that was created five decades ago for not more than 40 students.

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The students and faculties of Government Siddha Medical College, Palayamkottai expressed happiness over the state government's budget allocation of Rs 40 crore for the development of college infrastructure on Monday.

Noting that the first Government Siddha Medical College in the state was established in Palayamkottai in 1964, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, in his budget speech said that there are around 100 undergraduate and 60 post-graduate students in this institute at present.

At least 1,000 patients are provided treatment on a daily basis here. The government will undertake works to improve the infrastructure of the college and hospital at a cost of Rs 40 crore," he added.

Speaking to TNIE, the principal of the college, D Santha Maria said that her institute has been functioning with the infrastructure that was created five decades ago for not more than 40 students. "We are happy that the state government has allotted Rs 40 crore for the infrastructure development of our college considering the welfare of the students.

The student strength of this college will account to 900 if we include students of diploma courses along with those who are pursuing UG and PG courses. This fund will help us set up classroom buildings, outpatient and inpatient wards, research laboratories, an animal house and other buildings," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Government Siddha Medical College Rs 40 crore infrastructure
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp