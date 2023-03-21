Government Siddha College to get infrastructure after decades of waiting

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The students and faculties of Government Siddha Medical College, Palayamkottai expressed happiness over the state government's budget allocation of Rs 40 crore for the development of college infrastructure on Monday.



Noting that the first Government Siddha Medical College in the state was established in Palayamkottai in 1964, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, in his budget speech said that there are around 100 undergraduate and 60 post-graduate students in this institute at present.

At least 1,000 patients are provided treatment on a daily basis here. The government will undertake works to improve the infrastructure of the college and hospital at a cost of Rs 40 crore," he added.



Speaking to TNIE, the principal of the college, D Santha Maria said that her institute has been functioning with the infrastructure that was created five decades ago for not more than 40 students. "We are happy that the state government has allotted Rs 40 crore for the infrastructure development of our college considering the welfare of the students.

The student strength of this college will account to 900 if we include students of diploma courses along with those who are pursuing UG and PG courses. This fund will help us set up classroom buildings, outpatient and inpatient wards, research laboratories, an animal house and other buildings," she added.

