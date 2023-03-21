Madras HC Bench orders state to provide compassionate job for married daughter

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court confirmed a single judge order and directed the authorities of the agricultural marketing and agribusiness department of Pudukkottai district to provide a job to a married woman on compassionate grounds.



Hearing an appeal filed by the state government against the single judge order, the division bench of Justices R Subramanian and L Victoria Gowri said the petitioner R Parvathavarthini's mother G Thilagam was a supervisor in the agricultural marketing department and died on August 18, 2009, while in service.

Later, Parvathavarthini sought a job on compassionate grounds but that was rejected by the authorities stating that she is married. The single bench of the court passed the order in her favour, citing the GO Ms No.18 of labour and employment (Q1) department, which mentions provisions for offering compassionate appointments to married daughters.



During the hearing, the government counsel said that her application was rejected in 2017 as the GO was passed only in 2020.



Refuting the statement, the court said that the sole reason for rejecting her application by the authorities was that she was a married daughter. Referring to a Supreme Court order, the judges noted that a married daughter can't be denied a compassionate appointment and ordered the authorities to provide a job within six months.

