Health scheme to cover migrants, factory workers

CHENNAI: The state has increased budgetary allocation for the health department to Rs 18,661 crore compared to Rs 17,902 in the last budget, and has decided to expand the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme to cover 711 factories and 8.35 lakh workers in the first phase. Under the scheme, health check-ups will be held at the factories to screen non-communicable diseases including high blood pressure and diabetes. Migrant labourers also will benefit under the scheme.

CHENNAI: The state has increased budgetary allocation for the health department to Rs 18,661 crore compared to Rs 17,902 in the last budget, and has decided to expand the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme to cover 711 factories and 8.35 lakh workers in the first phase. Under the scheme, health check-ups will be held at the factories to screen non-communicable diseases including high blood pressure and diabetes. Migrant labourers also will benefit under the scheme. The Kalaignar Memorial Multi Super Speciality Hospital at King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research Centre in Guindy will be opened this year | MARTIN LOUISThe budget has also allocated Rs 110 crore for constructing new buildings at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Trichy and Rs 147 crore for a new multi-speciality block, nurses training school and hostel at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai. However, doctors say that funds allocated for the health sector are not as expected. "In 2021-22 the government allocated Rs 20,080 crore for the health department. The DMK government, before the election, had said the allocation for the health department will be increased by threefold. So it is disappointing to see it is not increased in the allocation," said Dr Ravindranath, general secretary, Doctors Association for Social Equality. "It is disappointing that there is no announcement on regularisation of dentists, nurses, health workers and Ayush practitioners who are working on contract basis," he said. However, doctors welcomed the announcement to inaugurate 1,000 beds at Kalaignar Memorial Multi Super Speciality Hospital in King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research Centre campus in Guindy this year. The government will also undertake works to improve infrastructure of Siddha Medical College at Palayamkottai at a cost of Rs 40 crore. "Only investment in human resources will help deliver quality health care services to the people. There is no point in developing infrastructure and investing in new equipment without manpower in the hospitals to deliver the service. So it is not going to make any big change," said Dr P Saminathan, state president of the Service and Post Graduate Doctors Association. Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme The government has decided to expand the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme to cover 711 factories and 8.35 lakh workers in the first phase. Under the scheme, health check-ups will be held at the factories to screen non-communicable diseases including high blood pressure and diabetes