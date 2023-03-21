Hogenakkal 2.0 helps spread lakhs of smiles in Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri

Jevin Selwyn Henry By

DHARMAPURI: Finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan announced Rs 7,145 crore for the second phase of the Hogenakkal Drinking Water and Fluorosis Mitigation Project (HDWFMP) in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri, which was welcomed by residents and various outfits.

The groundwater in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri has fluoride content between 1.5 -12.4 (mg/l) which is well above the WHO guideline value which is 1 mg/l. Prolonged consumption of this water could lead to Fluorosis. To tackle this problem the Hogenakkal drinking Water and Fluorosis Project was proposed in 2008 at an estimated cost of Rs 1,334 crore. The plan is to draw water from Cauvery at Hogenakkal, filter it and provide clean drinking water. In 2010, the cost was revised to Rs 1,928 crore and implemented.

The project caters to three municipalities (including Hosur which later became a corporation), 17 town panchayats and 7,639 rural habitations where over 11.94 lakh people were found to have skeletal or dental fluorosis. The volume of water required for the two districts was 167.21 MLD and now the need has only increased over the years.

Last year CM MK Stalin announced the Hogenakkal 2.0 project will be brought to the Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts at the cost of Rs 4,600 to ensure that even the most isolated villages in the two districts receive clean drinking water. On Monday during the budget session, Finance Minister Palanivel announced that Rs 7,145 crores will be provided for the HDWFMP.

PMK MLA from Dharmapuri SP Venkateshwaran who commented on the project said, “There are lapses in the project and not all panchayats in the district provide clean drinking water under the HDWFMP. This announcement may rectify the lapses and provide clean drinking water. We welcome the announcement.”

“At present, HDWFMP provides roughly 60 MLD of water to Dharmapuri and 70 MLD of water to Krishnagiri district. Under the Hogenakkal 2.0 more water will be provided. Currently, the people are provided with 35 liters per day and municipalities are provided with 55 liters per day, but in the second phase, rural areas will be provided with 55 liters per day and 135 liters per day in urban areas.”

