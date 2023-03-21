Home States Tamil Nadu

Kovai Semmozhi Poonga off the blocks, Rs 43 crore allocated

The remaining land would be taken up once the prison is relocated. 

Published: 21st March 2023 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. In image: Tamil Nadu government's Semmozhi Poonga Park. (Wikimedia Commons)

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Monday gave shape to establishing Semmozhi Poonga (Park) in Coimbatore, which was announced by former chief minister M Karunanidhi during the World Classical Tamil Conference held in the city in 2010. The minister allocated Rs 172 crore for the project, the first phase of which would be taken up at a cost of Rs 43 crore.

The park will come up on 165 acres of land at Gandhipuram. For this purpose, the Coimbatore Central Prison which is spread across about 65 acres of land will be shifted to Bilichi, near Karamadai.
Explaining the project, Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) will be the Project Executing Agency (PEA) and it has prepared the detailed project report. 
In the first phase, the park would be developed on 45 acres without disturbing the functioning of the prison. The remaining land would be taken up once the prison is relocated. 

“Additional Chief Secretary (Home, Prohibition, and Excise) K Phanindra Reddy on Saturday visited Bilichi and inspected the land and plan for constructing the new prison campus. We hope funds for this would be alloted during the debate on grants scheduled in April,” an officer added. CCMC commissioner M Prthap said the park will have 15 themed parks and gardens.  “We will  provide plug & play facilities in the park for working individuals to  plug their laptop and work.”

(With inputs from R Kirubakaran)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palanivel Thiaga Rajan Semmozhi Poonga M Karunanidhi World Classical Tamil Conference Rs 43 crore
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp