Man dies of electrocution, nephew has 40% burns

Published: 21st March 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man died by electrocution and another man was injured while allegedly attempting to steal copper cables from a trench dug up for a stormwater drain near Pulianthope on Sunday. The police said the duo came in contact with a live wire assuming it to be an underground telecom cable with copper wirings. 

Police said, the deceased was identified as R Senthil Kumar of Pulianthope and the other man is Manikandan (24). Kumar worked at a scrap shop in the Moore Market area. Around midnight on Saturday, he visited his nephew, Manikandan. 

In the wee hours of Sunday, Kumar’s family was informed about the incident. Basin Bridge Police found out that the two had used a hacksaw blade to cut a wire, which they assumed was copper cable. While Kumar was declared brought dead at the hospital, Manikandan suffered 40 per cent burns and is undergoing treatment at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

