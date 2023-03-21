Home States Tamil Nadu

No schemes for us in budget: Garment units

We had also expected the creation of a garment-textile cluster zone comprising Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore, but again we were disappointed."

Published: 21st March 2023 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 07:12 AM

Garment industry, Textile

Representational Image. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Garment unit owners and exporters expressed their disappointment as no schemes were announced for the garment industry in the budget.

Speaking to TNIE, Tiruppur Exporters and Manufacturer Association (TEAMA) president M P Muthurathinam said, "Tiruppur's garment sector has turnover of Rs 60,000 crore, including both domestic and export units. Most of the units in the garment industry come under the MSME sector, so we expected positive schemes from the state budget.

But, no such announcements were made. Besides, we sought creation of Tamil Nadu Cotton Procurement Corporation to stabilise the price of cotton yarn, which is a primary raw material, but no announcements were made. We had also expected the creation of a garment-textile cluster zone comprising Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore, but again we were disappointed."

The South Indian Hosiery Manufacturers Association president AC Eswaran said, "We are upset about the lack of any specific development schemes for the garment industry. We sought two important schemes from Tamil Nadu: 'Samadhan Scheme' a package for settlement of tax arrears of a particular assessment year and creation of residential settlement for migrant workers. We are very sad that there wasn't any such announcement in the budget."

