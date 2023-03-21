Home States Tamil Nadu

Opposition questions govt criteria for F1,000 for women

AIADMK stages walkout over ‘law and order situation’, tax hike in TN

Published: 21st March 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami interacting with media. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Condemning the state government for “hiking taxes, the lack of law and order, foisting cases against party members”, among others, principal opposition party AIADMK led by its interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami staged a walkout from the budget session of the state legislative assembly. The party and the BJP also questioned the eligibility criteria for ‘Magalir Urimai Thogai’ (cash assistance for women family heads) announced by the government. 

Addressing mediapersons after staging the walkout, Leader of Opposition Palaniswami said, “We walked out to condemn the state government for increasing drinking water tax, the lack of law and order, prevalence of drug substance abuse, registering false cases against AIADMK cadre and stifling the voices of opposition parties.”

On the government’s claim of having decreased the state’s revenue deficit, the AIADMK leader said, “Even after increasing power tariff, milk price and generating more revenue from petroleum products, the revenue deficit has not declined; it should be zero due to the increase in revenue for the state.”

Condemning the state government for borrowing Rs 2.40 lakh crore, Palaniswami said, “No new scheme was announced but it borrowed Rs 2.40 lakh crore in fresh loans. At the same time, it reduced the allocation for Adi Dravidar community’s welfare by Rs 750 crore.”

Further, on the financial assistance for women family heads, Palaniswami said that Stalin during election campaigning had promised it for all women. “Now it is said that it is only for ‘eligible’ women. On what basis is it going to determine eligibility?” he asked.

Touching upon the scheme, BJP state president K Annamalai said, “I am happy that after two years of coming to power, the DMK remembered the electoral promise. When this amount is disbursed in September, the first instalment should include the arrears for 28 months.” Meanwhile, four MLAs led by ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam stayed till the end of the presentation of the budget.

‘EPS criticising budget without understanding it’
Chennai: Reacting to AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami’s criticism of the government led by CM MK Stalin, Minister for Electricity V Senthil Balaji said the former had no right to do so and accused him of being a traitor to his own party. “EPS walked out as soon as the budget was presented and criticised it without comprehending its contents,” the minister said.

AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami Magalir Urimai Thogai
