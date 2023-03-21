Home States Tamil Nadu

OPS seeks stay on AIADMK general secretary polls

He has challenged the conduct of the organisational polls saying that the dispute over an alleged lapse of the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator had not yet been resolved by the courts.

Published: 21st March 2023

Embattled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after the Madras High Court adjourned the hearing of the interim applications and the civil suits filed by his supporters, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam moved a suit in the court on Monday seeking a stay on the polls.

He has challenged the conduct of the organisational polls saying that the dispute over an alleged lapse of the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator had not yet been resolved by the courts. Quoting an order of the Supreme Court in a special leave petition (SLP) and a division bench of Madras High Court on party disputes, he said the issue of the party being headed by the coordinator and joint coordinator and whether the said posts lapsed is still at large.

OPS has also stated that the conduct of the polls is illegal as it sought to be done even before the court had decided upon the legality of the resolutions passed in the July 11, 2022, general council meeting to the effect of the election of Edappadi K Palaniswami as interim general secretary and the abolition of the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator.

The suit seems to have been filed after being stung by allegations that he is waging a proxy litigation war, and will be taken up with the ones filed by his supporters, PH Manoj Pandian, R Vaithilingam and JCD Prabhakar, on Wednesday by Justice Kumaresh Babu in a special sitting.

VK Sasikala’s petition challenging an order of a civil court dismissing her suit against her removal from the post of general secretary in 2017 will be taken up on Thursday by Justice TV Thamilselvi.

OPS argument
OPS claims party polls were illegal as it was done even before the court decided upon the legality of resolutions passed in the 2022 general council meeting 

