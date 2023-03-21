Phone snatching: Man falls off moving train, loses limbs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old man’s left leg and arm were severed after a 15-year-old boy allegedly snatched his phone, which led to his fall from a moving train near Basin Bridge on Sunday.

The police sent the accused to an observation home, while the victim is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The victim was identified as Abdul Kareem of Vaniyambadi near Vellore. He runs a mobile service centre.

On Sunday, he had come to Chennai to buy spare parts for his shop.

After running errands, he boarded the Yelagiri Express bound for Jolarpettai. The train was crossing Basin Bridge station and was running slow due to signal issues. Abdul Kareem was standing near the footboard, when the minor boy, who was standing on the road, allegedly snatched his mobile phone.

Abdul Kareem lost his balance and came under the wheels of the train. Passersby informed Chennai Central Railway Police, who rushed him to Government Stanley Hospital. Police then lodged a complaint and an investigation was launched. Later in the day, the minor boy was arrested. A probe revealed that he had already sold the stolen mobile phone.

