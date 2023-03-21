Home States Tamil Nadu

Poompuhar Heritage project gets Rs 24 crore

Of this, Poompuhar in Mayiladuthurai district has been allotted Rs 23.6 crore for development of basic amenities under Renovation and Redevelopment of Poompuhar Heritage City project.

Representational image of Poompuhar beach. (Photo | Tamil Nadu Tourism)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: To boost tourism in the state, Rs 75 crore has been allotted for the current financial year under the Tourism Destination Development Scheme, towards infrastructure development at various tourist locations across the state. Finance minister P Thiaga Rajan also said that a tourism policy will be released soon. Besides, the budget has allocated Rs 55 crore for upgrading facilities at Pitchavaram, Poompuhar and Hogenakkal.

Of this, Poompuhar in Mayiladuthurai district has been allotted Rs 23.6 crore for the development of basic amenities under Renovation and Redevelopment of Poompuhar Heritage City project. The tourism sites in the ancient Chola kingdom port city Poompuhar were developed as a slew of projects by then chief minister M Karunanidhi in 1973.

Facing neglect for 10 years prior to 2021, many of the sites such as Silapathikaram Art Gallery, Ilanji Mandram, Pavai Mandram, Nedungal Mandram and tourist guest house have come under criticism for not being maintained properly.

The first phase of Renovation and Redevelopment of the Poompuhar Heritage City project, launched two years ago at a cost of ‘2.57 crore, is 99% complete and includes renovation and setting up of tourist information and handicraft sale centres, canteen and overhead tank.

“The renovated and newly set up places will open anytime next month. The second phase of works at a cost of ‘23.6 crore will start in a couple of months. The second phase includes works which were left out in the first phase,” said P Aravintha Kumar, Mayiladuthurai District Tourism Officer.

