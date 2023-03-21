Rs 38.25 crore for CCTV cams in all police stations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bolstering transparency in law enforcement agencies, finance minister P Thiaga Rajan has earmarked a sum of Rs 38.25 crore towards installing CCTV surveillance cameras in all police stations across the state.

The allocation comes as a follow-up to the surprise visits Chief Minister M K Stalin and Director General of Police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu have been making to police stations in the last one year.

Recently, the state police chief had stressed the need for transparency in police work and had sent a circular to his subordinates.

The finance minister’s speech in the Assembly echoed this.”In an effort to increase transparency in the department, CCTV surveillance cameras will be installed in all the police stations across the state at a cost of Rs 38.25 crore.”

A senior police officer said there are about 2, 000 police stations across the state and it would cost around ` two lakh to install CCTV surveillance cameras in each station.”

