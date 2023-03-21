Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 38.25 crore for CCTV cams in all police stations

Recently, the state police chief had stressed the need for transparency in police work and had sent a circular to his subordinates. 

Published: 21st March 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

CCTV Camera

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bolstering transparency in law enforcement agencies, finance minister P Thiaga Rajan has earmarked a sum of Rs 38.25 crore towards installing CCTV surveillance cameras in all police stations across the state.  

The allocation comes as a follow-up to the surprise visits Chief Minister M K Stalin and Director General of Police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu have been making to police stations in the last one year. 

Recently, the state police chief had stressed the need for transparency in police work and had sent a circular to his subordinates. 

The finance minister’s speech in the Assembly echoed this.”In an effort to increase transparency in the department, CCTV surveillance cameras will be installed in all the police stations across the state at a cost of Rs 38.25 crore.”

A senior police officer said there are about 2, 000 police stations across the state and it would cost around ` two lakh to install CCTV surveillance cameras in each station.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rs 38.25 crore CCTV surveillance cameras police stations
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp