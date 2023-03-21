Smart makeover to windmills to increase job opportunties 

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The government is set to introduce a new policy on repowering windmills. Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan has revealed plans to install a smart metering system with prepaid functionality for all paid connections under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

Indian Wind Power Association chairman, K Kasturirangan, has expressed his support for the government’s initiative and requested the government not to shut down old windmills. “This move will not only help in the modernisation of windmills but also create employment opportunities and promote renewable energy in the state. We are hopeful this new policy will usher in an era of growth and development in the industry,” Kasturirangan added.

Tirunelvelli-based windmill owner, R Sasikumar, said the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy issued the revised draft national repowering policy last year for wind projects. It said that old wind turbines are inefficient compared to ones that use new technology and have lower hub heights (30-60 m, compared to 120-140 m). Turbines with lower hub heights are unable to harness high wind speeds. “When the new policy is introduced, the state government should consider small companies, each having below 2 MW of power generation capacity,” he said.

He said the small companies have to spend at least `10,000 crore to repower their windmills that have been functioning for three decades. “Since this is impossible for tiny entities, the state government has to arrange bank loans for them. Otherwise, hundreds of small windmills have to cease operations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tangedco officials said the process of floating tenders for smart meters has already begun, and the installation work is expected to be completed by 2024-25. The official also added when implementing the smart meter system under the union government’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), it is vital to strengthen infrastructure, including the power utility’s server.

CHENNAI: The government is set to introduce a new policy on repowering windmills. Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan has revealed plans to install a smart metering system with prepaid functionality for all paid connections under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). Indian Wind Power Association chairman, K Kasturirangan, has expressed his support for the government’s initiative and requested the government not to shut down old windmills. “This move will not only help in the modernisation of windmills but also create employment opportunities and promote renewable energy in the state. We are hopeful this new policy will usher in an era of growth and development in the industry,” Kasturirangan added. Tirunelvelli-based windmill owner, R Sasikumar, said the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy issued the revised draft national repowering policy last year for wind projects. It said that old wind turbines are inefficient compared to ones that use new technology and have lower hub heights (30-60 m, compared to 120-140 m). Turbines with lower hub heights are unable to harness high wind speeds. “When the new policy is introduced, the state government should consider small companies, each having below 2 MW of power generation capacity,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said the small companies have to spend at least `10,000 crore to repower their windmills that have been functioning for three decades. “Since this is impossible for tiny entities, the state government has to arrange bank loans for them. Otherwise, hundreds of small windmills have to cease operations,” he said. Meanwhile, Tangedco officials said the process of floating tenders for smart meters has already begun, and the installation work is expected to be completed by 2024-25. The official also added when implementing the smart meter system under the union government’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), it is vital to strengthen infrastructure, including the power utility’s server.