Tamil Nadu districts to be linked with optical fibre net in one year

Vaitheeswaran B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government has given a big push to the information technology (IT) sector with a slew of announcements in the 2023-24 budget, including the establishment of an optical fibre network in all districts.

The state will set up a ‘Unified Digital Infrastructure’ that will create a high-speed optical fibre network from Chennai to all districts at a cost of Rs 400 crore, Finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said in his speech. This will facilitate the delivery of telemedicine, education, agriculture extension and other services to far-flung villages of the state, he pointed out.

Terming it a revolution, IT Minister Mano Thangaraj told TNIE, “The government is already in the process of connecting 12,525 villages and 380 blocks through fibre net. Along with this facility, we will have reliable and high-speed internet access in rural areas. This will help the government provide digital services to nooks and corners of the state,” he said, adding the Unified Digital Infrastructure project will be completed in a year.

The finance minister said the government plans to establish a skill centre called Tamil Nadu World Innovation and Skill Training Hub (TN-WISH) at Ambattur at a cost of Rs 120 crore. The state government also plans to use factories as skill development centres under Factory Skill Schools programme with a budgeted outlay of Rs 25 crores.

To promote the economic development of SC/ST entrepreneurs, Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme with a Rs 100 allocation will be launched. It will provide a 35% capital subsidy and offer a 6% interest subsidy for loans to procure machinery and equipment.

