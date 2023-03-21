‘Youth must come up with ideas for better future,’ says Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi said at the G20 Young Ambassador Summit 2023 held in Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology (SKCET) in Coimbatore on Monday that young ambassadors should come up with new recommendations for better living in the future at the G20 summit.

When delivering a special guest address at the 'Fuelling the Future of Global Youth' summit, he said that Tamil culture is several thousand years old and Tamil people are very hospitable.

He expressed his concern over the crises faced by people today, including natural calamities and war.

He thanked the farmers and scientists for making India a food surplus country after the colonial period, which 'destroyed food grains and commercial crops'.

"Now, we are in a position to feed the hungry in the world. But the fact is a large section of humanity is starving," he said.

"Holding the G20 presidency is a unique opportunity for India to share the new way of thinking, living, conducting affairs in the country and sharing the magical transformation that the country has witnessed in the past nine years with the world," the governor said.

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said at the summit that India is the fastest-growing economy in the world and youth should contribute their efforts to develop the nation by 2047.

Commenting on the National Education Policy, the minister said that NEP's aim is to provide education to the students in their native language and it will transform the country.

Around 1,200 students from various institutions participated in the summit.

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, SKCET Chairperson and Managing Trustee S Malarvizhi, Trustee, Sri Krishna Institutions K Adithya and others were also present.

