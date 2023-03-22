Home States Tamil Nadu

Agriculture minister just read out various dept schemes: EPS

Taking a dig at the agriculture budget, AIADMK alleged the agriculture minister simply read out the notes related to various schemes instead of presenting a comprehensive budget.

Published: 22nd March 2023 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Palaniswami speaking to media after the agri budget session| P Jawahar

Palaniswami speaking to media after the agri budget session| P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking a dig at the agriculture budget, AIADMK alleged the agriculture minister simply read out the notes related to various schemes instead of presenting a comprehensive budget. Addressing media, Leader of the opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, accused the DMK government of cheating people by presenting information about various departmental functions in the name of the agriculture budget.

Highlighting the low procurement price of paddy and sugarcane, Palaniswami said the DMK had assured they will give Rs 2,500 per quintal for paddy and Rs 4,000 per tonne for sugarcane. “They did not increase the procurement price of sugarcane and paddy.

They merely announced Rs 195 as incentive for a tonne of sugarcane and very meagre price for a quintal of paddy,” he said. He further charged the DMK government has announced only Rs 13,500 as compensation per acre for crop loss while the earlier AIADMK-led government gave away Rs 20,000.

Palaniswami said there no mention of Cauvery-Godhavari river linking project or Cauvery-Gundaru river project that was inaugurated by AIADMK government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami AIADMK DMK
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp