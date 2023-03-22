Agriculture minister just read out various dept schemes: EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking a dig at the agriculture budget, AIADMK alleged the agriculture minister simply read out the notes related to various schemes instead of presenting a comprehensive budget. Addressing media, Leader of the opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, accused the DMK government of cheating people by presenting information about various departmental functions in the name of the agriculture budget.

Highlighting the low procurement price of paddy and sugarcane, Palaniswami said the DMK had assured they will give Rs 2,500 per quintal for paddy and Rs 4,000 per tonne for sugarcane. “They did not increase the procurement price of sugarcane and paddy.

They merely announced Rs 195 as incentive for a tonne of sugarcane and very meagre price for a quintal of paddy,” he said. He further charged the DMK government has announced only Rs 13,500 as compensation per acre for crop loss while the earlier AIADMK-led government gave away Rs 20,000.

Palaniswami said there no mention of Cauvery-Godhavari river linking project or Cauvery-Gundaru river project that was inaugurated by AIADMK government.

CHENNAI: Taking a dig at the agriculture budget, AIADMK alleged the agriculture minister simply read out the notes related to various schemes instead of presenting a comprehensive budget. Addressing media, Leader of the opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, accused the DMK government of cheating people by presenting information about various departmental functions in the name of the agriculture budget. Highlighting the low procurement price of paddy and sugarcane, Palaniswami said the DMK had assured they will give Rs 2,500 per quintal for paddy and Rs 4,000 per tonne for sugarcane. “They did not increase the procurement price of sugarcane and paddy. They merely announced Rs 195 as incentive for a tonne of sugarcane and very meagre price for a quintal of paddy,” he said. He further charged the DMK government has announced only Rs 13,500 as compensation per acre for crop loss while the earlier AIADMK-led government gave away Rs 20,000.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Palaniswami said there no mention of Cauvery-Godhavari river linking project or Cauvery-Gundaru river project that was inaugurated by AIADMK government.