Baseline survey to help promote organic farming

A special scheme will be implemented to promote organic farming in the Nilgiris district over a period of five years at an outlay of Rs 50 crore.

Published: 22nd March 2023

Farmers planting paddy at Manur in Tirunelveli | file picture

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In accordance with the Organic Farming Policy released recently, Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam, in the agriculture budget, announced many measures to encourage organic farming in the state. 

A special scheme will be implemented to promote organic farming in the Nilgiris district over a period of five years at an outlay of Rs 50 crore. The Nilgiris is one of the districts where the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides is high. 

To identify potential areas to be brought under organic farming, a baseline survey will be taken up in all districts except Chennai. The measures include the formation of 725 organic clusters in 14,500 hectares in 32 districts, assistance for organic certification for 10,000 hectares, setting up organic input production centres for 100 farmers groups interested in the production and sale of organic inputs like Panchagavya, Jeevamirtham, Vermicompost, Amirthakaraisal, Meen Amilam, etc. These will be carried out at an expenditure of Rs 26 crore during 2023-24. 

Spreading awareness on organic farming, reducing the use of chemical fertilizers, introducing organic cultivation practices, providing guidance on the production of organic inputs, extending cultivation assistance, registration for organic certification, and creating markets for organic produces will be carried out at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

Besides, Rs 20 lakh will be allocated to provide a 50%  subsidy to organic farmers for undertaking pesticide residue analysis of their produce. To meet the demand for organic manure from the farmers, Press Mud bio-composting infrastructure will be established in Salem and Amaravathi Cooperative Sugar Mills at a cost of Rs 3 crore.

In recognition of the contribution made by Nammazhvar in the field of organic farming, an award in the name of Nammazhvar will be given to the farmers. The award comprising Rs 5 lakh and a citation will be handed over on Republic Day every year. 

Jeevakumar, an agricultural activist from Boothalur in Thanjavur, said organic farming cannot be promoted without taking care of the cattle, and for that, he said, the fund allocation is meagre. 

