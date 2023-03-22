Home States Tamil Nadu

Class 10 exam absentees to be monitored by Tamil Nadu govt

“We have asked officials to reach out to students who are absent in the Class 12 examinations to encourage them to write the supplementary examinations.

Published: 22nd March 2023

students, talking

Representational Image. (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The directorate of examination has instructed all the chief superintendents of Class 10 examination centres to upload the details of absentees by 1.30 pm on the respective day of the exam. The exams will begin from April 6.

After 49,599 students were found to be absent in the language examination in Class 12, school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that steps will be taken to prevent absenteeism in Class 10 examinations through school management committees. Two special school management committee meetings will be held on March 24 and April 10 and the members will be asked to talk to the parents.

“We have asked officials to reach out to students who are absent in the Class 12 examinations to encourage them to write the supplementary examinations. We have asked the details to be uploaded earlier so that they can contact the students immediately to find out the reasons for their absence,” said a school education department official.

The directorate also released a list of instructions to be followed in examination centres where disabled students are writing. “All disabled students should be allotted seats on the ground floor. One hour of additional time should be provided to disabled students who have requested,” it added.

