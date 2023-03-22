Erode cop plots and commits robberies with criminals, arrested

By Express News Service

ERODE: In a case of protector turning predator, a policeman from Erode has been plotting and carrying out robberies with the help of two criminals. This came to light on Saturday when the gang was arrested. According to police, Rajiv Gandhi, constable in the Armed Reserve unit, runs a grocery store in Perundurai.

Local police received information that he has been sheltering two suspicious people in the shop. On Saturday, Perundurai police conducted searches at Gandhi’s store and detained Balasubramani and Karuppaswamy of Madurai, who were staying there. Interrogation revealed that the two were involved in a robbery in the locality and that Gandhi was the mastermind. Following this, the three were arrested.

“After Rajiv Gandhi’s role came out, we inquired about him. He worked in Tiruppur from 2009 to 2020 before being transferred to Perundurai. We had arrested Karthik alias Senthilkumar of Tirunelveli in a bike theft case in 2021. At that time, Rajiv Gandhi established contact with him. After Karthik came out of jail in 2022, he got in touch with Gandhi. He made Karthik and his accomplices Balasubramani and Karuppasamy stay in the grocery store masquerading as workers,” an officer said.

The gang was involved in several crimes across Erode as per plans hatched by Rajiv Gandhi. “He used to inform the gang about the presence of surveillance cameras in a locality and the areas without police patrol. Sometimes they disguised themselves as women to escape from patrol teams,” the officer added.

Their luck ran out on Saturday and the three are cooling their heels in prison. “A car, six sovereigns of gold jewels, knives were seized from them. But we suspect the gang could be holding on to a huge loot and are conducting further inquiry. We plan to take them into custody soon. We are looking for Karthik and two more members of the gang,” police said. Gandhi was placed under suspension on Tuesday as a result of his arrest.

