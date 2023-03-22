Millet festivals proposed to spread awareness on grains’ health benefits

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In tune with the global recognition for millets through the International Year of Millets by the United Nations, the state government has proposed to implement Tamil Nadu Millet Mission (TMM) for a period of five years and announced a host of initiatives for reviving their use among the public. For implementing the mission during 2023-24, Rs 82 crore has been allocated.

To spread awareness on the health benefits of millets among consumers and to increase millet consumption, millet festivals will be celebrated across the state. To make millets available to people, steps are being taken to distribute two kilograms of ragi to family cardholders in the Nilgiris and Dharmapuri districts on a pilot basis.

Also, to facilitate the farmers in getting a fair price, processed minor millets are procured through cooperative societies and distributed through Amutham, Chinthamani, and Kamadhenu co-operative sales outlets in Chennai and Coimbatore cities.

Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam said to increase the production and consumption of millets, finger millet and pearl millet will be directly procured and their availability will be ensured in fair-price shops. Millet-based food will be included in government institutions and hostels of educational institutions.

A cash award of Rs 5 lakh to the farmer who obtains the highest yield in rice crops will be extended to all farmers who achieve the highest productivity in other crops - millets, pulses, groundnut, gingelly, and sugarcane, from the coming year. The minister said `16 crore will be allocated to encourage the cultivation of less water-intensive crops like millets, pulses, and oilseeds during the Kuruvai season on 1 lakh acres.

