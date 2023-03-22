Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu budget 2023: Jasmine fragrance failed to permeate Tiruchy, rue farmers

According to sources, jasmine has been cultivated in nearly 590 hectares in Tiruchy.

Published: 22nd March 2023 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

A farm worker plucking jasmine near Tiruchy | M K Ashok Kumar

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Hopes for a scent factory to manage surplus production during rains ebbed away so quick for jasmine farmers in Tiruchy as the agriculture budget tabled on Tuesday saw no mention of it. Expressing dismay, the farmers said the budget gave them a cold-shoulder. According to sources, jasmine has been cultivated in nearly 590 hectares in Tiruchy.

Yet, the budget failed to acknowledge the needs of jasmine producers in Tiruchy, rued the farmers, pointing out that the districts of Virudhunagar, Dindigul, Theni and Tenkasi were secured under the 'Mission for Madurai Jasmine.'

"Jasmine is cultivated as a year-long crop in Tiruchy. We have repeatedly been raising demands for a scent factory here. Yet, it has been overlooked. The market for jasmine is highly unstable except for certain seasons, and there has been official intervention to stabilise the fluctuations in the price of jasmine," said Vayalur N Rajendran, farmers' wing leader of Tamil Manila Congress.

N Nishanthini said, "Private players have been taking advantage of the farmers. The state government needs to intervene and put a stop to it."

