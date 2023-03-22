Two people arrested in theft case filed by filmmaker Aishwarya Rajnikanth

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two people, including domestic help, were arrested in the theft case filed by filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth by Teynampet Police on Tuesday. The duo had allegedly stolen her gold and diamond jewellery in various instalments, police said. A total of 100 sovereigns of gold jewellery, 30 grams of diamonds and four kilograms of silver articles were recovered by the police.

According to the police, the arrested were identified as A Eswari (46) and K Venkatesan (44). The police said that Eswari, who was employed by Aishwarya for the past 18 years, colluded with driver Venkatesan and stole the jewellery in small instalments on various occasions.

Investigations revealed that Eswari had bought a piece of land in Sholinganallur with the help of a bank loan a few years ago. The police said that however, she was able to pay back the loan amount in two years, which police found was made possible by pledging the stolen jewels. After an inquiry, the arrested duo was remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.

Three weeks ago, the Teynampet Police registered a case based on Aishwarya's complaint. In the complaint, she named three of her house staff. As per the complaint, the stolen items were diamond sets, uncut diamonds in temple jewellery, antique gold pieces, Navaratnam sets, a full antique uncut diamond with a gold- set of two necklaces with matching earrings, ‘Aaram’ necklace and bangles around 60 sovereigns.

Aishwarya, the eldest daughter of actor Rajinikanth, had learnt of the missing jewels last month when she checked her locker. She had last used the missing jewels at her younger sister, Soundarya's wedding in 2019, after which the locker was shifted to three different residences of Aishwarya.

She had said in her complaint that the keys to the locker were kept in her cupboard at St Mary's road apartment which was known to her staff. They also used to frequent the apartment when she was away, she said.



