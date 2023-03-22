Home States Tamil Nadu

Wedding at funeral: Son fulfils father’s last wish in V’puram

V Rajendran (65) from Peruvangur, a social worker and an active member of the DMK, had been suffering from various health issues for the past couple of years.

Published: 22nd March 2023 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Couple received blessings of the groom’s father by touching his feet on Monday | Express

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI:  In a heart-warming gesture, a son fulfilled his father’s last wish by marrying his lover in front of his father’s body. The incident took place near Kallakurichi on Monday afternoon, and the final rites of the father were held the same evening.

V Rajendran (65) from Peruvangur, a social worker and an active member of the DMK, had been suffering from various health issues for the past couple of years. A month ago, he had slipped in the bathroom and his health worsened.

As his last wish, he wanted to see the marriage of his son R Praveen (29), who worked at a private company in Chennai. His family arranged for Praveen’s marriage with his lover and colleague, S Sournamaaliya (23) from Medavakkam, Chennai, on March 27 at Kallakurichi. “Unfortunately, he was hospitalised on Sunday and passed away the same night.

However, Praveen decided to fulfill his father’s last wish and organised the wedding before his final rites,” said PPS Elayaraja, a close relative of late Rajendran, and a local from Peruvangur. Praveen spoke to Sournamaaliya and her family, who attended Rajendran’s funeral. After getting their approval, Praveen conveyed this to his family members, and wedding arrangements were made immediately.

The rituals were followed as per the Buddhist method, which was also Rajendran’s wish, sources said. Later, a final procession carried Rajendran’s body to the cemetery. Praveen said, “I do not care about comments of some villagers and relatives, since it is my duty as a son.”

