2,816 new vacancies added by TNPSC in Group IV bring delight to aspirants

Acting on govt recommendation, TNPSC increased Group IV vacancies from 7K to 10K

Published: 23rd March 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2023 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Acting on the recommendations made by the state government to fill vacancies in government departments which burgeoned over the past four years, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) added a total of 2,816 vacancies in Group IV, increasing the number of posts from 7,301 to 10,117.This was revealed in a revised vacancy list released by the TNPSC on Wednesday.

In a first, a record 18.5 lakh candidates took up Group IV competitive exam in the state on July 24, 2022, the results of which are expected to be released in a few days.This was the first competitive exam conducted by the TNPSC for filling Group IV posts in government undertakings and boards, including the TNHB, Tangedco, TNPCB, and the like. To ensure transparency and a fair selection process, the DMK government, in 2021, had brought the recruitment to these posts under the TNPSC.

Posts such as village administrative officer (VAO), junior assistant (non-security/security), bill collector,  grade-I typist, steno-typist (grade-III) and several others are categorised under Group IV.  According to officials, candidates will be shortlisted for certificate verification in a ratio of 2:1 - starting from April or May - once the results are out. Out of the 10,117 vacancies, 5,102 positions are for junior assistants across the state.

Furthermore, 425 vacancies for VAO posts have been allocated across 24 districts for selection, with Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Villupuram, and Perambalur districts receiving the highest number of vacancies.In addition, there are 3,314 openings for typists, 1,186 for steno typists and 90 for bill collectors/store keepers also to be filled through the recruitment process.

