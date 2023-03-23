Body of TN youth slain in suspected 'honour killing' handed over to family members

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: The body of Jagan, who was murdered by a gang on Tuesday allegedly by the father and relatives of a girl he married against their wishes, was handed over his family on Wednesday after post mortem examination.

The 25- year- old C Jagan of Giddampatti was a caste Hindu man and worked as a daily wage labourer. He was hacked to death in public on the Dharmapuri highway. Shankar (45), the girl’s father, surrendered before the additional mahila court in Krishnagiri in the evening. A team led by Krishnagiri DSP Tamilarasi is on the look out for two more suspects in the case, Sources said police secured a few suspects for questioning. Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur told TNIE that they would take Shankar into custody on Thursday.

