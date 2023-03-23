DMK to enrol 1 crore new members

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin is set to launch a massive membership drive - Udanpirappuakalai Inaivom (Let us come together as brothers) - on April 3 to enrol one crore new members in just two months. The district secretaries of the party have decided to complete the task before the centenary celebrations of the former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on June 3 in Thiruvarur, the native district of the late leader.

The resolution adopted at the DMK district secretaries meeting chaired by Stalin said, “Let us enroll new members by issuing pamphlets, street corner campaigns and by establishing membership camps at important places besides undertaking door-to-door campaigns.”

Incidentally, the principal opposition AIADMK, for a long time, has been claiming that it has around 1.5 crore party cadre. During the centenary celebrations of Kalaignar in Thiruvarur on June 3, national leaders will inaugurate Kalaignar Kottam complex, museum and wedding hall built by Dayalu Ammal Trust. The centenary celebrations of Kalaignar will be celebrated for a year.

