Jumbo survivor of avuttukai to soon take role of kumki

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: An eight-year-old elephant Sanjeev has recovered completely from an injury he suffered in an avuttukai (country-made bomb) blast, courtesy efforts of veterinarians, mahouts, kavadis and the staff at Kozhikamuthi elephant camp in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR). Sanjeev suffered the injury near Thadagam in 2017.

Forest department officials said Sanjeev is the only elephant who survived an avuttukai injury, whereas three other injured elephants died. Sanjeev was captured from Mangarai in Coimbatore in April 2017 with an inflammation in his mouth due to which it couldn’t feed on fodder in the forest. It developed the habit of targeting kitchens of houses near Thadagam village in search of food and for the safety of the residents and to treat its mouth ulcer, it was captured and brought to Kozhikamuthi elephant camp.

S Ramasubramanian Conservator of forest and Field Director of ATR said, “It was intensively treated by a team of doctors and now it is free from inflammation and has started feeding on natural fodder. The treatment and rehabilitation is a success story.”

“Kavadis P Murugan and I Ganesan, are taking care of Sanjeev and he is facing other elephants in the camp, which are aged than him bravely. He can be trained to become a kumki, but we will decide on it after five to six years.” he said.“Sanjeev is fed with regular food like ragi, rice balls and maize, similar to other camp elephants. He obeys the commands of the kavadis, which is one of the criteria for converting it to a kumki,” he said.

Former additional director of animal husbandry and veterinary services NS Manokaran said,”His oral cavity was damaged and it was unable to chew grass and other green fodder. As a result, the animal was frequently visiting kitchens and eating rice, dal and flour. Even though it was released inside the forest after treatment at Perumpallam and Varagaliyar forest, the animal came and joined with other camp elephants in Varagaliyar.”

COIMBATORE: An eight-year-old elephant Sanjeev has recovered completely from an injury he suffered in an avuttukai (country-made bomb) blast, courtesy efforts of veterinarians, mahouts, kavadis and the staff at Kozhikamuthi elephant camp in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR). Sanjeev suffered the injury near Thadagam in 2017. Forest department officials said Sanjeev is the only elephant who survived an avuttukai injury, whereas three other injured elephants died. Sanjeev was captured from Mangarai in Coimbatore in April 2017 with an inflammation in his mouth due to which it couldn’t feed on fodder in the forest. It developed the habit of targeting kitchens of houses near Thadagam village in search of food and for the safety of the residents and to treat its mouth ulcer, it was captured and brought to Kozhikamuthi elephant camp. S Ramasubramanian Conservator of forest and Field Director of ATR said, “It was intensively treated by a team of doctors and now it is free from inflammation and has started feeding on natural fodder. The treatment and rehabilitation is a success story.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Kavadis P Murugan and I Ganesan, are taking care of Sanjeev and he is facing other elephants in the camp, which are aged than him bravely. He can be trained to become a kumki, but we will decide on it after five to six years.” he said.“Sanjeev is fed with regular food like ragi, rice balls and maize, similar to other camp elephants. He obeys the commands of the kavadis, which is one of the criteria for converting it to a kumki,” he said. Former additional director of animal husbandry and veterinary services NS Manokaran said,”His oral cavity was damaged and it was unable to chew grass and other green fodder. As a result, the animal was frequently visiting kitchens and eating rice, dal and flour. Even though it was released inside the forest after treatment at Perumpallam and Varagaliyar forest, the animal came and joined with other camp elephants in Varagaliyar.”