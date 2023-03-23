Juvenile among three arrested for sexual assault of minor in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore Rural Police on Tuesday arrested three persons, including a 15-year-old boy, in Perur on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl. Police said, the 12-year-old girl’s father is an alcoholic and her mother has intellectual disability. While the girl was playing near her house on February 12, a 27-year-old man from the neighbourhood, lured her into his home and sexually assaulted her.

The 15-year-old took the girl to an isolated place and allegedly sexually assaulted her on March 15. A 48-year-old man, a friend of the girl’s father also allegedly assaulted her. The girl informed a 30-year-old transwoman near her house about the assault, and she informed the district childline. A childline office staff conducted inquiry about the issue. Perur All Women Police arrested the accused. The 15-year-old minor was sent to juvenile home.

