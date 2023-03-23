Kancheepuram cracker unit blast: Police trying to identify three of the deceased

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: At least seven people sustained less than 10% burns, while others sustained between 30-60% burn injuries. Police are trying to identify three of the deceased, including a woman who was seated outside arranging crackers when the blast occurred.

The injured are being treated at Kancheepuram Government Hospital, Chengalpattu Government Hospital, Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital and Christian Medical College in Vellore. Kancheepuram Collector M Aarthi and SP M Sudhakar visited the spot. Sudhakar said an investigation is underway to identify the cause for the explosion.

Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences and announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh. He also announced a relief of Rs 1 lakh to the injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared his condolences to the bereaved and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to each of the injured.

In the line of fire

Jan 19

Three killed, and 9 injured at two firecracker units in Virudhunagar dist on

March 4

One killed, five injured in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Tirunelveli district on

March 4

One killed, and one injured in a blast at a fireworks unit near Thisaiyanvilai on

March 5

One killed, and eight injured in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Cuddalore district on

March 7

Two killed in a fire accident at a cracker unit near Kottanatham

March 17

Two killed, and one injured in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Dharmapuri dist

