Lankan Navy arrests 12 Tamil Nadu fishermen for ‘crossing IMBL’; CM Stalin writes to Modi

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: A total of 12 fishermen from Pudukkottai were arrested mid-sea and their boats seized by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly poaching in foreign waters on Thursday. The arrested fishermen are K Sivakumar (43), D Kalaiarasan (23), S Lokeshwaran (24), R Sakthi (25), M Prabhu (35), S Sundaramurthy (45), N Muruganantham (40), T Visagalingam (50), K Nayil (21), S Barathidasan (52), K Sasikumar (25) and R Ravi (26).

Sources from the fisheries department said the fishermen were casting nets from two boats 32 nautical miles off the Pudukkottai coast when they were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy. Subsequently, the fishermen were arrested, and the boats belonging to N Muruganantham of Jegathappattinam and Malathi S of Kottaipattinam were seized for allegedly trespassing into Neduntheevu, an islet of Sri Lanka.

The Lankan Navy, in a statement, said the fishermen were taken to Kankesanthurai harbour and handed over to Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for proceedings. Asan Mohaideen, the president of the motor boat owners’ association in Kottaipattinam, said, “Usually, the arrested fishermen are released in a month; however, the boats seized are held back. One boat would cost `15 to `20 lakh. So, the authorities should make sure the boats are released too.”

Fisheries department Assistant Director Chinnakuppan said, ‘We have forwarded the details to the state government. They (the government) would reach out to the embassy. We have advised the fishermen not to cross the IMBL while venturing into sea.” Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to secure the release of those fishermen arrested on Thursday and 16 others by the Sri Lankan Navy.

“It is disheartening to note that our fishermen are subject to harassment from the Sri Lankan Navy at an alarming frequency. The arrests continue despite several letters of protest sent by the government of Tamil Nadu highlighting the escalation in the number of such instances.” “The continuing incidents of incarceration have created a deep sense of despondency among the fisherfolk community as fishing is their only means of livelihood,” he stressed.

Pointing out that 104 fishing boats from Tamil Nadu were under Sri Lankan custody, and the five released vessels are yet to be sent back to India, the CM urged the union government to find a solution. “The repeated attempts by the Sri Lankan Navy to infringe on the historic fishing rights of Tamil Nadu fishermen in the Palk Bay must have a permanent end through concerted efforts by the Government of India,” he said, adding, “concrete and time-bound plan may be drawn up in this regard urgently.”

(With inputs from Chennai)

PUDUKKOTTAI: A total of 12 fishermen from Pudukkottai were arrested mid-sea and their boats seized by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly poaching in foreign waters on Thursday. The arrested fishermen are K Sivakumar (43), D Kalaiarasan (23), S Lokeshwaran (24), R Sakthi (25), M Prabhu (35), S Sundaramurthy (45), N Muruganantham (40), T Visagalingam (50), K Nayil (21), S Barathidasan (52), K Sasikumar (25) and R Ravi (26). Sources from the fisheries department said the fishermen were casting nets from two boats 32 nautical miles off the Pudukkottai coast when they were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy. Subsequently, the fishermen were arrested, and the boats belonging to N Muruganantham of Jegathappattinam and Malathi S of Kottaipattinam were seized for allegedly trespassing into Neduntheevu, an islet of Sri Lanka. The Lankan Navy, in a statement, said the fishermen were taken to Kankesanthurai harbour and handed over to Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for proceedings. Asan Mohaideen, the president of the motor boat owners’ association in Kottaipattinam, said, “Usually, the arrested fishermen are released in a month; however, the boats seized are held back. One boat would cost `15 to `20 lakh. So, the authorities should make sure the boats are released too.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Fisheries department Assistant Director Chinnakuppan said, ‘We have forwarded the details to the state government. They (the government) would reach out to the embassy. We have advised the fishermen not to cross the IMBL while venturing into sea.” Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to secure the release of those fishermen arrested on Thursday and 16 others by the Sri Lankan Navy. “It is disheartening to note that our fishermen are subject to harassment from the Sri Lankan Navy at an alarming frequency. The arrests continue despite several letters of protest sent by the government of Tamil Nadu highlighting the escalation in the number of such instances.” “The continuing incidents of incarceration have created a deep sense of despondency among the fisherfolk community as fishing is their only means of livelihood,” he stressed. Pointing out that 104 fishing boats from Tamil Nadu were under Sri Lankan custody, and the five released vessels are yet to be sent back to India, the CM urged the union government to find a solution. “The repeated attempts by the Sri Lankan Navy to infringe on the historic fishing rights of Tamil Nadu fishermen in the Palk Bay must have a permanent end through concerted efforts by the Government of India,” he said, adding, “concrete and time-bound plan may be drawn up in this regard urgently.” (With inputs from Chennai)