Man throws acid on wife at Coimbatore court complex

COMBATORE: Tension prevailed at the Coimbatore court complex after a man poured acid on his wife on Thursday when she was waiting to appear for a case hearing.

33-year-old Kavitha from Kaveri Nagar in Coimbatore's Ramanathapuram was arrested in 2016 in a case of chain theft from a bus passenger and was out on bail. She used to come to the court for hearings.

She seems to have been living apart from her two children and her husband, Siva, with whom she reportedly had frequent disputes.

On Thursday, Kavitha visited the Judicial Magistrate II for a case hearing, and Siva, who had followed her, got into a heated argument with her while she was waiting in the court corridor.





While they were arguing, Siva poured acid on Kavitha from a plastic bottle he had hidden.

Kavitha sustained serious injuries.

The incident took place in broad daylight.

Lawyers present tried to prevent the attack but in vain. One of the lawyers also suffered minor burn injuries due to acid spillage.

Siva was thrashed by the lawyers and handed over to the police.

Kavita was immediately sent to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for treatment.

On February 13, a person was hacked to death by a gang outside the court premises. Another crime too took place inside the court recently.

