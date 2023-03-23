Home States Tamil Nadu

Nagercoil youth at Vengaivayal confronted by caste Hindus

According to the police, the group from a minority religious outfit which arrived in a bus was stopped by police personnel around a kilometre before Vengaivayal.

Published: 23rd March 2023 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2023 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Nagercoil youth at Vengaivayal confronted by caste Hindus.(Photo | Screengrab)

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Tense moments prevailed at Vengaivayal in the district on Wednesday night after a group of around 50 youngsters from Nagercoil, who visited the village to “express solidarity with the residents” over their struggle to bring to book those accused of dumping excrement in the overhead tank in December last year, was confronted by caste Hindus from neighbouring Iraiyur.The group left after the police held peace talks with the agitated crowd.

According to the police, the group from a minority religious outfit which arrived in a bus was stopped by police personnel around a kilometre before Vengaivayal.The group then headed to the village on foot around 7.30 pm and expressed solidarity with the villagers of the SC community over their struggle in the water contamination case.When the group was returning after about half an hour, the caste Hindus from Iraiyur confronted the youngsters. Following the police holding peace talks with the agitating crowd, the youngsters left the spot.

