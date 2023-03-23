Nagercoil youth at Vengaivayal confronted by caste Hindus

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Tense moments prevailed at Vengaivayal in the district on Wednesday night after a group of around 50 youngsters from Nagercoil, who visited the village to “express solidarity with the residents” over their struggle to bring to book those accused of dumping excrement in the overhead tank in December last year, was confronted by caste Hindus from neighbouring Iraiyur.The group left after the police held peace talks with the agitated crowd.

More than 50 youth from from Nagarkovil came to Vengaivayal #Pudukkottai on Wednesday night and while returning was stopped by the Iraiyur caste Hindu villagers. After police personnel conducting a peace talk the group of youth left the village.@xpresstn pic.twitter.com/dF6MSnTaiR

— Iniya Nandan (@Iniyanandan25) March 22, 2023

According to the police, the group from a minority religious outfit which arrived in a bus was stopped by police personnel around a kilometre before Vengaivayal.The group then headed to the village on foot around 7.30 pm and expressed solidarity with the villagers of the SC community over their struggle in the water contamination case.When the group was returning after about half an hour, the caste Hindus from Iraiyur confronted the youngsters. Following the police holding peace talks with the agitating crowd, the youngsters left the spot.

PUDUKKOTTAI: Tense moments prevailed at Vengaivayal in the district on Wednesday night after a group of around 50 youngsters from Nagercoil, who visited the village to “express solidarity with the residents” over their struggle to bring to book those accused of dumping excrement in the overhead tank in December last year, was confronted by caste Hindus from neighbouring Iraiyur.The group left after the police held peace talks with the agitated crowd. More than 50 youth from from Nagarkovil came to Vengaivayal #Pudukkottai on Wednesday night and while returning was stopped by the Iraiyur caste Hindu villagers. After police personnel conducting a peace talk the group of youth left the village.@xpresstn pic.twitter.com/dF6MSnTaiR — Iniya Nandan (@Iniyanandan25) March 22, 2023 googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to the police, the group from a minority religious outfit which arrived in a bus was stopped by police personnel around a kilometre before Vengaivayal.The group then headed to the village on foot around 7.30 pm and expressed solidarity with the villagers of the SC community over their struggle in the water contamination case.When the group was returning after about half an hour, the caste Hindus from Iraiyur confronted the youngsters. Following the police holding peace talks with the agitating crowd, the youngsters left the spot.