Placement drive on for Bharathiar University’s Naan Mudhalvan students

COIMBATORE: Bharathiar University and affiliated colleges is organising campus interviews for final year students who underwent skill training under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, as a pilot project of the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC).

A senior officer from the university told TNIE, “Around 20 skill courses are being taught in the university’s affiliated colleges. The TNSDC has taken the decision to hold campus interviews with the aim of securing jobs for students. It has been decided to hold campus interviews in 48 colleges. Based on its response, TNSDC will expand it to all colleges in the state in the next academic year.”Not only private colleges, campus interview was also held at Valparai government arts and Science College and CBM aided college in Coimbatore.

A principal from a private arts and science college in Pollachi road told TNIE, “ We conducted campus interview on Monday and four private firms such as logistics, microfinance, etc participated. Around 1500 students took part of which 530 landed jobs.”

“Skill course of operational logistics taught to commerce students, cyber security taught to the Computer Science department students, etc. Based on it, TNSDC allocated the four private firms to our college,” he said.

An official from TN Apex Skill Development Center for Logistics told TNIE, “There are several opportunities in the various fields. One of our firms participated in the recruitment drive and selected many students.”

A third-year student from the B.Com Professional Accountant department, P Henry Vincent told TNIE, “I was unaware about logistics. After one week of class, I got many ideas, business tricks, etc from the logistics. Due to this, I got a job at a microfinance firm during the campus interview. This skill course was useful.”

