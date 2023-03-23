Home States Tamil Nadu

Placement drive on for Bharathiar University’s Naan Mudhalvan students

The TNSDC has taken the decision to hold campus interviews with the aim of securing jobs for students.

Published: 23rd March 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Bharathiar University

Bharathiar University (File | EPS)

By N Dhamotharan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Bharathiar University and affiliated colleges is organising campus interviews for final year students who underwent skill training under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, as a pilot project of the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC).

A senior officer from the university told TNIE, “Around 20 skill courses are being taught in the university’s affiliated colleges. The TNSDC has taken the decision to hold campus interviews with the aim of securing jobs for students. It has been decided to hold campus interviews in 48 colleges. Based on its response, TNSDC will expand it to all colleges in the state in the next academic year.”Not only private colleges, campus interview was also held at Valparai government arts and Science College and CBM aided college in Coimbatore.

A principal from a private arts and science college in Pollachi road told TNIE, “ We conducted campus interview on Monday and four private firms such as logistics, microfinance, etc participated. Around 1500 students took part of which 530 landed jobs.”   

“Skill course of operational logistics taught to commerce students, cyber security taught to the Computer Science department students, etc. Based on it, TNSDC allocated the four private firms to our college,” he said.

An official from TN Apex Skill Development Center for Logistics told TNIE, “There are several opportunities in the various fields. One of our firms participated in the recruitment drive and selected many students.”

A third-year student from the B.Com Professional Accountant department, P Henry Vincent told TNIE, “I was unaware about logistics. After one week of class, I got many ideas, business tricks, etc from the logistics. Due to this, I got a job at a microfinance firm during the campus interview. This skill course was useful.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naan Mudhalvan scheme Bharathiar University
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp