Rising Tasmac income only achievement of DMK govt: K Annamalai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Strongly criticising the state budget for 2023-24, BJP state president K Annamalai on Wednesday said within two years of coming to power, the DMK government has increased the liquor sales through Tasmac to Rs 45,000 crore and rolled out plans to increase it to Rs 50,000 crore in the ensuing financial year. “This is the only achievement of the DMK government. We have to ponder over this point - Is ever-increasing Tasmac sales growth or fall for the state? What can we achieve by making people addicted to alcohol?” he added.

The white paper issued by the DMK government just after assuming office said the debt burden of the state government stood at Rs 5,70,189 crore during 2021-22 and there is a debt burden of Rs 2,63,976 on every family in the state. Now, by the end of 2023-24, the debt burden is expected to be Rs 7,26,028 crore and a debt burden of Rs 3.30 lakh will be on every family.

Annamalai also opposed the state government’s announcement that the schools functioning under the HR and CE department would be brought under the School Education Department. “These schools have been built using the donations of the devotees. In many schools, there are temples and some schools are functioning within the temple compound. So, the state government has no power to transfer these schools to the School Education Department. So, the government should give up such efforts, Annamalai added.

CHENNAI: Strongly criticising the state budget for 2023-24, BJP state president K Annamalai on Wednesday said within two years of coming to power, the DMK government has increased the liquor sales through Tasmac to Rs 45,000 crore and rolled out plans to increase it to Rs 50,000 crore in the ensuing financial year. “This is the only achievement of the DMK government. We have to ponder over this point - Is ever-increasing Tasmac sales growth or fall for the state? What can we achieve by making people addicted to alcohol?” he added. The white paper issued by the DMK government just after assuming office said the debt burden of the state government stood at Rs 5,70,189 crore during 2021-22 and there is a debt burden of Rs 2,63,976 on every family in the state. Now, by the end of 2023-24, the debt burden is expected to be Rs 7,26,028 crore and a debt burden of Rs 3.30 lakh will be on every family. Annamalai also opposed the state government’s announcement that the schools functioning under the HR and CE department would be brought under the School Education Department. “These schools have been built using the donations of the devotees. In many schools, there are temples and some schools are functioning within the temple compound. So, the state government has no power to transfer these schools to the School Education Department. So, the government should give up such efforts, Annamalai added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });