Tamil Nadu assembly to re-adopt online gambling bill today

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state assembly will re-adopt the bill to ban online gambling on Thursday, and send will send it to Governor RN Ravi for his assent. Legal experts have already said as per the Constitution, the Governor has to give his assent to any Bill when it is sent for the second time.

The Governor returned the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill, 2022 with a note on March 6 stating the state Assembly has no legislative competence to enact such legislation.

Leaders of almost all political parties criticised the Governor for returning the bill citing the increasing number of suicides due to online gambling particularly the Online Rummy in Tamil Nadu.A few political parties even staged demonstrations against the Governor.

The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister on March 9, decided to resend the bill after adopting it again through the Assembly since already the Madras High Court had said that the state Assembly is competent enough to enact such legislation.

When asked whether the 2022 Bill would be reintroduced in the Assembly, Law Minister S Regupathy said, “During the discussions, if some new views are expressed, they will be added. But this will be decided after the discussion.”

