Tamil Nadu: Duo shoots dog to death, booked

ERODE: Police on Tuesday booked a case against a farmer and his friend in Anthiyur who allegedly shot dead their neighbour’s dog. The accused are D Annadurai and his friend S Mohanraj. Police said the duo entered K Manickam’s grove and shot his pet dog with an air gun on Tuesday. Later, Manickam lodged a complaint with Anthiyur police. The duo was booked under IPC section 429 and 11 (L) Provision of POCTAA Act.

