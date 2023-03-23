Tamil Nadu: Duo shoots dog to death, booked

ERODE: Police on Tuesday booked a case against a farmer and his friend in Anthiyur who allegedly shot dead their neighbour’s dog. The accused are D Annadurai and his friend S Mohanraj. Police said the duo entered K Manickam’s grove and shot his pet dog with an air gun on Tuesday. Later, Manickam lodged a complaint with Anthiyur police. The duo was booked under IPC section 429 and 11 (L) Provision of POCTAA Act.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
'Modi surname' case: Rahul punished for speaking truth, says Congress
Tamil Nadu Assembly once again passes Bill to ban online gambling
Credit Suisse collapse leaves sports sponsorships in limbo
Khalistani supporters along with Kashmiri separatists protest across London
Parliament standoff continues; both Houses adjourned amid ruckus over Adani, Rahul issues
In front of full house at Chepauk, a typical Chennai rhythm plays out