Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy Corporation floats tenders for reconstruction of 157-year-old railway overbridge

The bridge, constructed in 1866, got the local body's attention only when it developed cracks during the rain in 2020.

Published: 23rd March 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2023 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Finally, the wheels of the administration started turning and the city corporation on Monday floated a tender for the reconstruction of the 157-year-old railway over bridge near Maris theatre in Tiruchy. The bridge, constructed in 1866, got the local body's attention only when it developed cracks during the rain in 2020. Though the corporation team conducted strengthening works in 2021, the reconstruction was put in the pipeline for approval from higher authorities.

According to the corporation, the last date and time for submission of tender is April 5 at 3 pm. Officials said that if the last date of submission turns into a government holiday, the tender will be received till 3 pm on the next day. Senior officials said that they have taken care to avoid further delay in reconstruction. "We have already floated the tender. We'll need at least 30 days to scrutinise the tenders, and it will be awarded to the lowest bidder," a corporation engineer said. If everything goes well, the corporation is likely to award the tender by June, officials said.

Though the corporation has cleared the decks for the reconstruction, it will still have to wait for fund and design approval from the railway. Senior corporation officials said that their team is in touch with the railway on this matter. "It is a 50-50 project and we would spend about Rs 34 crore. Similarly, the railway would also have to spend the same amount. We are already in touch with the Indian Railways. Once the tender formalities are completed, we would update developments to the top brass of the Indian Railways," a senior corporation official said.

Meanwhile, residents pointed out that efforts need to be taken to avoid further bureaucratic delay on the matter. "It would have been better if the administration started reconstruction when the bridge developed cracks, but, they didn't do that and wasted two years getting approval. We hope that authorities would take steps to avoid further delay," said NS Rajadurai, a senior citizen and resident of Thillai Nagar. Photo Caption: A view of the fort station railway overbridge near Maris theatre in Tiruchy on Wednesday. M K Ashok Kumar

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy Corporation
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp