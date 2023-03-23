Woman dies in firecracker unit blast near Edappadi

By Express News Service

SALEM: A 45-year-old woman died and a man was injured in an explosion at a firecracker unit near Edappadi in Salem on Wednesday.The deceased was identified as M Amutha (45), a widow and resident of Vellalapuram near Edappadi. The injured person, M Vedappan (75), also belongs to the same area.

According to the police, the firecracker unit, owned by S Kumar of Vellalapuram, was operating in Muniyampatti village in Vellalapuram. “The accident happened on Wednesday evening and Amutha, who was working there, died on the spot. Vedappan, another worker, was seriously injured. The nearby residents rescued Vedappan and sent him to Salem GH. On information, firefighters from Edappadi fire station rushed to the spot and doused the fire. However, a large part of the unit was damaged. The Konganapuram police are investigating the incident.”

District Collector S Karmegam and officials inspected the spot. “Since it was a small unit, fewer people were employed there. However, Vedappan is in critical condition. The cause of the accident is under investigation,” said a police officer.

