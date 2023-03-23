Home States Tamil Nadu

Woman dies in firecracker unit blast near Edappadi

According to the police, the firecracker unit, owned by S Kumar of Vellalapuram, was operating in Muniyampatti village in Vellalapuram.

Published: 23rd March 2023 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2023 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

People gathered in front of the firecracker unit that exploded in Salem. (Express)

By Express News Service

SALEM: A 45-year-old woman died and a man was injured in an explosion at a firecracker unit near Edappadi in Salem on Wednesday.The deceased was identified as M Amutha (45), a widow and resident of Vellalapuram near Edappadi. The injured person, M Vedappan (75), also belongs to the same area.

According to the police, the firecracker unit, owned by S Kumar of Vellalapuram, was operating in Muniyampatti village in Vellalapuram. “The accident happened on Wednesday evening and Amutha, who was working there, died on the spot. Vedappan, another worker, was seriously injured. The nearby residents rescued Vedappan and sent him to Salem GH. On information, firefighters from Edappadi fire station rushed to the spot and doused the fire. However, a large part of the unit was damaged. The Konganapuram police are investigating the incident.”

District Collector S Karmegam and officials inspected the spot.  “Since it was a small unit, fewer people were employed there. However, Vedappan is in critical condition. The cause of the accident is under investigation,” said a police officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp