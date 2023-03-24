Agri budget: Kovai ryots plan protest for demands

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Tamilaga Vivasayikal Sangam expressed disappointment as the agriculture budget did not feature any schemes or initiatives to prevent or control the intrusion of wild elephants and boars into the farmland.

President of the association T Venugopal said, “The budget for farmers did not give any solution to the man-animal conflict. The conflict happens not only in Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Erode, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri, but is a burning issue for farmers across the state. The government must address it by giving special attention by allotting funds.”

Farmers have been trying to draw the government’s attention to the issue by staging protests and handing over petitions. Some farmers have sold their land and some of them are unable to carry out farming due to wild animal intrusion. However, the government, in its budget, has announced only forming a committee to deal with problems related to wild animals.

“We will not vote in the parliamentary election if our issues are not addressed. We have started a campaign and placed boards in villages in Karamadai and Sirumugai blocks in Mettupalayam taluk. We plan to meet farmers facing wild animal-related issues and gather for our next protest to marching to Chennai to meet the chief minister,” said Venugopal.

