Bengaluru youth vandalised joint commissioner's office in Sri Arunachaleswarar temple 

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A 22-year-old youth vandalised the Joint Commissioner's office at Sri Arunachaleswarar Temple allegedly under the influence of alcohol on Wednesday. He was arrested the same day, while further probe into the matter is on.



The accused was identified as Appu of RT Nagar, in Bengaluru. On Wednesday afternoon, Appu entered the temple with a concealed machete and walked straight to the JC's cabin, also inside the temple premises, said police. He sat on the chair with the machete in his hand, then smashed windows and doors, and threatened the devotees and office staff. While trying to escape, he fell and broke his leg. The police arrived on information and caught him.



Based on a complaint by the temple office, Tiruvannamalai Town police launched an inquiry and registered a case against him under IPC sections 448 (house trespass), 427 (commits mischief and causes loss or damage to currencies), 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) and the Tamil Nadu Property (Prevention and Damage) Act. Meanwhile, armed police personnel were deployed to all the four entrances of the temple.

