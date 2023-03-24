Home States Tamil Nadu

CAG finds deficiencies in Puducherry PWD’s urban water supply

Representational image of water supply.

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  A report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) found deficiencies in the urban water supply by PWD in Puducherry for the year ending on March 31 2023. It also revealed that the quality of water supplied to the public is poor due to non-chlorination, direct supply from borewells, lack of overhead tank cleaning, and high levels of TDS/chloride presence.

The report stated that there were instances of water wastage due to poor secondary use as there is no sewage treatment plant. The wastage of 15.7 MLD treated water resulted in a loss of Rs 8.02 crore. A total of Rs 75.29 crore released for water supply schemes under the Smart City Mission remains in the account for the past three years.

Thirteen water supply projects in Puducherry and one in Karaikal taken up at a cost of Rs 212.65 crore during the period 2016-17 to 2020-21 were either uncompleted or completed with avoidable delays. Additionally, the non-installation of energy-efficient water pumps resulted in a failure to save Rs 7.66 crore/year, noted the report.

A contractor who supplied purified water within Puducherry received undue benefits, mentioned the report. Also, there are water charges arrears of Rs 49.44 crore which PWD was unaware of.

PWD did not prepare any comprehensive plan and hence the needs of people were not addressed properly. The available sources of water like lakes were not considered for supply. A lack of enforcement mechanism by PWD and Puducherry Planning Authority in recharging groundwater through Rain Water Harvesting was also noted despite it being mandatory for plot size of more than 100 sqft.

Comments

