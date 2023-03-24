Home States Tamil Nadu

Community-based disaster management on cards with new TN policy 

Cities, municipal corporations, towns and villages will be guided to prepare the DM plans annually, with action plans with outcome indicators and monitored.

Published: 24th March 2023 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin today released the updated Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Policy and Disaster Management Plan 2023.  The policy aims at reducing the negative impact of disasters with the help of strong disaster management machinery, minimising loss of life, property, and damage to critical infrastructure, and sustaining economic and development benefits achieved by the state.

The policy has been developed adhering to the global and national frameworks for disaster risk reduction and contextualised to the State perspectives and priorities. 

The policy takes into account the present and emerging challenges with a long-term value-based vision and reflects the priority of the state in protecting human and animal lives, livelihoods, and public and private properties by addressing disaster risk reduction and transforming risks into resilience.

The policy said a holistic and integrated approach to disaster management will be developed, with a focus on disaster risk reduction, through constructing collaborative partnerships at various levels, with multiple stakeholders and appropriate technologies.

The policy is based on the following themes: community-based disaster management, including last-mile integration of the policy, plans and execution; capacity development in all phases of the disaster management cycle (evacuation, relief, response, recovery, rehabilitation, reconstruction and recovery); consolidation of past initiatives and best practices for realistic implementation for the benefit of the at-risk population; cooperation with agencies at national and international levels; and all of the social engagement and multi-sectoral partnership.

The policy puts focus on substantially increasing availability and access to Multi-Hazard Early Warning Systems, hazard vulnerability risk assessment and risk mapping, mitigation measures for disaster risk reduction, mainstreaming of disaster risk reduction into development plans, multi-stakeholder participation substantially decreasing, disaster mortality, number of affected people, the vulnerability of weaker sections, disaster damages to critical infrastructures and disruption of basic services and reduce direct economic loss. 

The police said disaster management plans will be prepared for the state, districts, and state departments, as per DM ACT 2005. Cities, municipal corporations, towns and villages will be guided to prepare the DM plans annually, with action plans with outcome indicators and monitored. Standard operating procedures will be updated and published in Tamil and English.

The State Disaster Management Plan 2023 provides a consistent, statewide institutional framework to enable the state, local governments, Central government, and the private sector to work together to mitigate, prepare for, respond to, and recover from the effects of emergencies regardless of cause, size, location, or complexity. 

This plan is in effect at all times and applies to all levels of state government and its administrative units such as districts, taluks, firkas and villages. This plan is for the initial period of one year, after which it could be reviewed. However, the conceptual level instructions, procedures, and roles/ responsibilities will remain unaltered.

Comments

