Congress MLAs block road over RaGa verdict

Published: 24th March 2023 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 05:19 AM

Congress workers staging road roko in Goripalayam in Madurai | KK Sundar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the verdict of the magistrate court of Surat against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sentencing him for two years in jail on charges of defamation for a 2019 speech, Congress MLAs blocked road in front of the secretariat complex.

Soon after the new broke out, the Congress MLAs gathered outside of the assembly under the leadership of assembly floor leader K Selvaperunthagai and marched towards the main road in front of the secretariat. Later, they dispersed and attended the assembly proceedings.

On Thursday evening, hundreds of Congress cadre led by A Jothi, a PCC member and Gandeepan, state general secretary staged a rail roko at Mambalam railway station. Similarly, a section of Congress cadre staged a road blockade near Sathyamoorthi Bhavan over the issue.

